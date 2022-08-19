Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting two men and killing one in the city’s Germantown neighborhood Friday.

The incident happened on the 100 block of Apsley Street around 1:23 am.

According to police, a man was shot in the chest by an unknown gunman. Medics pronounced him dead at 1:37 am.

A second victim, a 21-year-old man, was shit in the chest and arm, police say. He walked into Temple University Hospital, where doctors placed him in stable condition.

READ MORE: Man driving at a high rate of speed crashes into a pole, woman passenger dies

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.