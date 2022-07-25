Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a Kensington shooting where a man died and another was critically injured.

The incident happened on Saturday at the 700 block of Clearfield Street around 11:54 pm.

Police responded to a radio report of a shooting at the 3100 block of Weymouth Street and discovered an unresponsive 19-year-old man victim on the street at 700 East Clearfield Street. The victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his head, police say.

The victim was pronounced dead at 12:09 at the scene, police say.

According to police, a second victim, a 28-year-old man was shot in the right leg and stomach. He arrived at Episcopal Hospital where doctors listed him in critical but stable condition.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.