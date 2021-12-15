Philadelphia (WPHL)– One man is dead and another in critical condition after a pair of shootings within hours of each other in Kensington Tuesday.

Officers found a 48-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his chest on the 1900 block of Kington Street around 9:31 p.m. on December 14, 2021, police said. Investigators say two people got into a argument and one person started shooting.

Police transported him to Temple University Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead at 9:51 p.m. Investigators are checking nearby surveillance cameras to identify the shooter.

Roughly six hours earlier, police found a 26-year-old man who also was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to authorities.

The incident happened around 3:00 p.m. on the 3500 block of Joyce Street in the Kensington. The man was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

There have been no arrests and no weapons found in neither cases.