One man is dead, and a 16-year-old boy is shot after an early Monday morning shooting.

Monday December 12th at 3:46 a.m. Philadelphia Police responded to the 5300 block of Jackson Street for a person with a gun. A man with an unknown age was shot in the chest.

He was pronounced at the scene at 4:14 a.m.

The second victim is a 16-year-old Hispanic male shot twice in the right thigh.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was placed in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing with Homicide Detectives Division.

If you have any information, police are urging you to call 215-686-TIPS.