PHILADELPHIA, Pa (WPHL) — One man is dead after a car crashed into a SEPTA trolley in the city’s Overbrook section on Thursday night.

According to police the fatal crash occurred at 8:30 p.m. on the intersection of 59th Street and Lansdowne Avenue.

Police say a man driving a grey Dodge Charger crashed into a SEPTA Route 10 Trolley and burst into flames.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, the collision forced the trolley to jump off the tracks.

As soon as the collision occurred, nearby police officers were able to immediately jump in to action and pull the driver out of the car.

“It was a very dangerous situation but they tried to save his life, they reached into the vehicle and were able to pull him out of the passenger side and and then rush him to the hospital.” said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The 20-year-old male driver was later pronounced dead. A few passengers and the SEPTA trolley operator were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries but they are all expected to be okay.

At this point police are investigating what led to this crash.