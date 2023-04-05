Philadelphia Police are investigating a shooting that left 1 dead, and 4 injured on Tuesday night in Kensington.

At 10:36 p.m. on Tuesday night, Philadelphia responded to reports of shots fired inside an Auto Shop on the 3400 Block of Rorer Street.

Police say five people were injured in the shooting and over fifty bullets from a semi-automatic weapon were found on the scene.

The first victim was a 39-year-old Christian Figueroa who had gunshot wounds to the head and body. He was pronounced on the scene at 10:50 p.m.

Officials say, a 27-year-old Hispanic male, a 30-year-old Hispanic male, and a 32-year-old male are all currently in critical condition at Temple University Hospital after suffering gunshot wounds in varying parts of their bodies.

A 28-year-old Hispanic male was also taken to Temple University after suffering a minor gunshot to the hand and is in stable condition.

So far no arrest has been made, but police are reviewing surveillance cameras on the auto shop and other nearby businesses.

Police say the deceased 39-year-old male seemed to be the intended target, but detectives are still investigating the other victims and the shooters motive.