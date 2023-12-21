One man is dead and three others are recovering in the hospital after an evening quadruple shooting broke out in Southwest Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Police say the shooting occurred at 7:08 p.m. on 7300 Chelwynde Avenue.
A 17-year-old male was shot in the chest, a 20-25-year-old man was shot in the abdomen, a 23-year-old woman was shot in the right leg, and a 22-year-old man was shot in the left hand.
All four victims were transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, in varying conditions.
The 20-25-year-old man arrived at the hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries and was later pronounced dead.
At this time police have not determined a motive, and no arrests have been made.