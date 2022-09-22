Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible for shooting three men and killing one in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened on the 500 block of East Queen Lane around 2:48 pm Wednesday.

According to police, a 27-year-old man as multiple times in the chest. Police rushed him to Einstein Medical Center, where doctors pronounced him dead at 2:58 pm.

A second victim, a 23-year-old man, was shot multiple times in the chest, police said. Police transported the man to Einstein Hospital, where doctors listed him in critical but stable condition.

Police say a 29-year-old man was shot once in the hip. He arrived at Einstein Hospital in a private vehicle, where she was placed in stable condition.

No weapons were recovered, and no arrests were made.