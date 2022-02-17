A student has been killed on Lincoln University campus

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Chester County Detectives are investigating a deadly stabbing on the Lincoln University campus Wednesday.

The incident happened in one of the buildings on the Lincoln campus Wednesday evening.

According to an email sent to students, obtained by PHL17, Lincoln University officials said a student died and two others were hurt as a result of an ‘altercation’ on campus. Sources say a knife was used in some sort of fight between students.

Entrance to Lincoln University.

Lincoln University Police and Chester County Detectives are handling the case. Police are looking for a fourth student who they believe is involved.

Stay with PHL17 for updates on this developing story.