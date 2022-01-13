Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting three people and killing one in Philadelphia’s Holmesburg section.

The shooting happened just before 8 pm on the 4000 block of Aldine Street Tuesday night.

According to police, three men were shot while sitting in a car by unknown shooter. A 21-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, where police say he was pronounced dead at 9:32 pm.

The other victim was a 21-year-old man who police say was shot in his arm. The man was taken to Jefferson Hospital by police, where he was placed in stable condition.

A 22-year-old was shot in his calf, police say. He was taken to Jefferson Hospital by police and placed in stable condition.

Police have not made any arrests.