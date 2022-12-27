Philadelphia Police are looking for the driver involved in 3 hit-and-runs in one night.

The first incident occurred around 8 p.m. in the parking lot of Rivers Casino when the driver of a Blue Ford Mustang hit a pedestrian. Police say, the driver fled and headed to Broad and Spring Garden Streets and struck another pedestrian.

The driver fled again and headed to N Broad St and W Lehigh Ave and fatally struck a 22-year-old man.

The 22-year-old pedestrian was taken to Temple University Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced at 8:36 p.m.

Police told PHL17’s Alyssa Sullivan that the 2nd victim was still in the hospital, but were unable to provide the status of the 1st victim.

Police later located the Mustang near Indiana Ave and N Broad St, but no arrest has been made.

This story is developing and will be updated.



