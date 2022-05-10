Philadelphia (WPHL)- One person is dead, and two others were injured following a triple shooting in Philadelphia’s Kensington section.

The incident happened on the 900 block of E. Schiller Street around 5:40 pm Sunday.

Police say a 21-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body. The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital by medics, where he was pronounced dead at 6:08 pm.

A second victim, police say, was an 18-year-old young man who was shot once in the right leg. Medics transported him to Temple Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, police say.

According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot in the upper left thigh. He arrived at Jefferson-Frankford Hospital in a private vehicle. He was placed in stable condition by doctors.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

