Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police Homicide Unit is investigating a double shooting in Kensington where a man died Wednesday.

The incident happened on the 3100 block of Rorer Street around 9:43 pm.

According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot once in the right shoulder and was found lying on the street by officers. Police rushed the man to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:50 pm.

Police found a second victim, a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to Temple Hospital by police, where doctors listed him in stable condition.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.