New Homeowner’s Day is this weekend, and it seems a LOT of people are on the hunt to buy a new home this spring shopping season.

Homes in the Philadelphia region are flying off the market these days, even faster than a year ago, with home values climbing at record speeds.

Of course, the big questions on everyone’s minds… how do you win as a buyer, and how can sellers get top dollar? Zillow Home Trends Expert Amanda Pendleton shared some unexpected do’s and don’ts for buyers and sellers.