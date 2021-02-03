Yuengling Releases New Brews

The Yuengling sisters join Jenna with a sneak peek into some of their newest brews and their expansion plans.

America’s Oldest Brewery is beginning its westward expansion with distribution of its iconic beers into Texas. The expansion is part of a joint venture with the Molson Coors Beverage Company to expand Yuengling’s reach outside of its 22-state East Coast footprint, providing access to the brewery’s portfolio to millions of beer fans in the Lone Star state. The brewery anticipates rolling out beer to Texas retail locations in the fall of 2021.

Formed in September 2020, The Yuengling Company is a Joint Venture between D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America’s Oldest Brewery, and the Molson Coors Beverage Company.