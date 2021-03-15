Yuengling Celebrates International Women’s Day

Yuengling is launching the Pink Boots Collaboration Brew and Scholarship in Honor of International Women’s Day. The collaborative brew and scholarship is part of Yuengling’s multi-year commitment to the Pink Boots Society. Yuengling is celebrating Women’s History Month by supporting women brewers.

The Yuengling sisters stop by to talk about the importance of supporting the passions of women brewers and their career advancement.

For more information, go to www.pinkbootssociety.org to learn more about the scholarship and how to apply or visit https://www.yuengling.com/.