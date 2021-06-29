You Say Tomato, I Say Tomahto: Get Creative this 4th of July with this Summer Dish

Looking to whip up something quick and easy this Fourth of July holiday? A dish that requires no cooking at all?

Chef Albert Alvarado from Louie Louie, located in University City stopped by and put his twist on Tomato Carpaccio Salad.

This refreshing summer salad can be served as the perfect appetizer or even take place of the main course.

If you’re not up to creating this salad on your own visit Louie Louie restaurant, now offering indoor and outdoor dining options. Not comfortable eating out just yet, takeout and delivery options are also available.