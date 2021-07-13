World War II veteran operating South Jersey cupcake shop at age 95

A World War II veteran from South Jersey just can’t sit still. 95-year-old Ray Boutwell opened up a bakery in 2019 at the age of 92. Two years later the business has now survived the coronavirus pandemic and is thriving.

Ray’s Boozy Cupcakes, in Voorhees Township, NJ, offers your typical cakes and cookies, but there’s also something unique on the store’s menu; cupcakes… with alcohol. The store offers a rotation of sweet treats that use different types of alcohol in each recipe.

Ray’s advice to those hesitant to start a new venture or career at an old age? “Follow your heart. You have a good idea, then go with it.”

Watch the clip above from PHL17’s visit to Ray’s Boozy Bakery.