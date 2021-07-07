Worker killed after crane tips over in University City

One man was killed Tuesday night and another injured after a crane fell over at a construction site in University City. The accident happened around 8:30 p.m. on the 3100 block of Convention Avenue.

According to police, the equipment was in use when it collapsed, trapping a 55-year-old worker underneath it. Rescue crews were able to get the man out from under the crane. He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where was pronounced dead.

One man is dead after a crane collapsed on a construction site in University City. LIVE report coming up on @phl17 pic.twitter.com/sO5kHMx0Tx — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyPHL17) July 7, 2021

The operator of the crane was injured, but the extent of his injuries are unknown.

The area around Convention Avenue remained closed on Wednesday morning as investigators combed the scene.

