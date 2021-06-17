Woman charged with arson after Blackwood, NJ hotel fire

Police in Gloucester Township, NJ have announced arson charges for a woman following a fast moving hotel fire in Blackwood.

On March 3, flames ripped through the Howard Johnson Hotel along the 800 block of Black Hose Pike. Firefighters encounted heavy flames once they arrived on the scene and it went to four alarms before crews could get the fire under control. No one was hurt.

Three months later, police have now announced charges against 27-year-old Dannielle Monroe. Authorities say she was the last person to stay in the room before the fire broke out. Investigators have not shared a possible motive or what exactly was used to set the room on fire. Officials say the damage to the hotel was more than three million dollars.