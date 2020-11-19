Winter heating tips from a HVAC technician

Many families and individuals are currently struggling financially – now more than ever during the pandemic and as we approach the winter months, many will be without heat. Oliver Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical is donating and installing free heating systems to help families in need in the Greater Philadelphia area. The “Heat for the Holidays” program has been helping families for 22 years.

PHL17 stopped by their headquarters in Morton, Pa to learn more about the initiative and to get some winter heating tips!