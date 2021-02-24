Winter Car Care with AAA

It may be warming up, but there’s still a lot of winter ahead of us. With a break in the snow, now is the time to make sure your car is ready for what winter may throw at us. Jana Tidwell from AAA joins us with a few tips on how to get your car ready.
A few tips from AAA:
- Fill up the gas tank TODAY
- Winter car care is critical, as vehicles have been sitting idle for days or weeks at a time because of COVID-19.
- DEAD CAR BATTERIES: AAA roadside assistance call volume for dead car batteries up 56% (over 7,000) in February due to COVID (Phila. 5-county area)
- VISUAL – what to pack in a vehicle emergency kit – no one ever plans to get stuck
- Take it slow on the roads – clean your car completely, increase following distance