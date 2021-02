Many families have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and our kids have probably noticed those changes in our lives regarding money.

But instead of ignoring the discussion with them, we can use this as an opportunity to teach them good money habits to help them in the future.

Gregg Murset, Certified Financial Planner, created an app called “BusyKid.”

It helps children understand different aspects of their finances, from earning money, to saving and even investing.