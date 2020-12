Many parents have transformed their homes into virtual classrooms for their kids, and while its important to help them with school work, it’s equally important to teach them life skills as well.

One author says the most important thing to teach them is empathy.

Lynne Azarchi, author of The Empathy Advantage, shares why it’s so important at a time like this- between a pandemic, a rise in social media usage, a polarizing election, and more.