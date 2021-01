Most of us are focused on our health these days, but while we focus on staying healthy we can’t forget about our teeth.

Many dentists agree that taking care of your teeth will improve your overall health.

Dr. Shireen Malik, dentist at Nicholas Cosmetic Dental Center in Center City shared tips for keeping our teeth, mouth and jaws clean.

Keep hydrated by drinking water

Brush, floss and use a fluoride rinse

Change your mask often

Wear a night guard to bed