We celebrate Earth Day in just two days, and this is the time of year where many people are talking about planting and gardening.

But this year, consider planting some vegetables in your own garden.

They benefit your health, and some experts say they can even benefit your skin.

Dermatologist Dr. Danielle Brenza agrees that some plant-based foods can help you get healthy skin.

She joined us with the best veggies to add to your diet.