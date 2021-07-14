Where do PA, NJ and DE rank on a list of rudest drivers?

There’s a new list out with the rudest drivers by state. Two out of the three states in our region finished in the bottom half of the list.

Bankrate did the study considering overall rudeness and bad driving. The higher the state’s ranking, the more polite drivers it has.

Delaware ranked among the most polite drivers from our area at number 46 with Pennsylvania not too far behind at number 32. New Jersey ranked at number 21.

Overall, the study found the top three rudest drivers in California, Nevada and Florida. The most polite drivers were found in Vermont, Nebraska and Maine.