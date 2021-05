Summer is almost here, and many parents are going back to work- while their kids are headed home for break.

That means it’s time for parents to start planning.

But here’s the good news- Summer camps are finally coming back!

Andy Pritkin, owner and director at Liberty Lake Day Camp in Moorestown, NJ shared everything you need to know when it comes to camp- including how to pick the best place for your child, and the state of COVID-19 safety measures.