What you can do to combat climate change

Californians are seeing orange skies outside their windows this morning due to recent wildfires, and in Colorado, one day temperatures hit almost 100 degrees and 48 hours later it was snowing.

These extremes have many people worried about our environment.

There are things that you can do to help the environment in our area.

The Clean Air Council is hosting the 15th annual Greenfest Philly event online this year. The event is free to participate in, and will feature games and even prizes to those who log on.

Learn more at cleanair.org/greenfest.