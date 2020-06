This weekend will be the second weekend that outdoor dining is available in Philadelphia.

Restaurants took a hard hit in the past few months, when they were forced to close to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

But now, they’ve been serving meals to diners sitting outside for almost a week now.

So how successful has outdoor seating been so far?

William Proud, owner of Jerry’s Bar in Northern Liberties, joined us to talk about what they’ve seen so far, and what they expect for the future.