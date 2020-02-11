We Welcome Philly Pops – ARETHA: RESPECT

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With her towering vocal strength, unparalleled passion, and bittersweet nuance, The Queen of Soul’s voice shaped the future of R&B—belting her way into the hearts of millions of fans. During her career, she recorded over 100 Billboard-charted singles, won 21 GRAMMY Awards, three American Music Awards, a Kennedy Center Honor, a Presidential Medal of Freedom, and more. For decades, Aretha Franklin was the most-charted female artist in history. Rolling Stone appropriately ranked her number one in their list of “100 Greatest Singers of All Time.” Check out the amazing Byron Stripling as he gives us a little preview