Wawa Teams up with DELCO Brewery for Limited Edition Holiday Beer

Wawa and Delaware County brewing company 2SP are teaming up to make limited edition coffee infused brews.

This Holiday season 2SP Brewing Company’s Brewer Bob Barrar and Wawa’s Manager of Concept Development and “coffee guru” Michael McLaughlin will introduce a new creation, which goes by the name Holiday Reserve Coffee Stout.

The newly introduced creamy coffee oatmeal based stout includes some holiday favorite spices such as: cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves. To top it off, Holiday Reserve Coffee Stout includes the perfect balance of Wawa’s Winter Reserve Coffee blend.

Reserve Reserve Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Coffee Stout is a holiday favorite and will be returning this year. This brew is made with Wawa’s coveted Winter Reserve Coffee blend, which is later aged for seven months in bourbon barrels.

Aged in Jamaican Rum barrels for seven months this newly introduced Reserve Reserve Rum Barrel Aged Imperial Coffee Stout will be available in limited quantities.

All three coffee stouts will be available tomorrow at select Wawa stores in Chadds Ford and Aston Pennsylvania.

These brews will also be available at 2SP brewing company.