Wawa offers free coffee to teachers, school faculty through September

If you work in education, Wawa wants to give you a free cup of coffee!

The initiative is to show support for teachers, faculty members, and school administrators headed back to class during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wawa says workers just need to share with a cashier that they work for a school, and they can pick up any size coffee or fountain drink for no charge.

“We wanted to show our tremendous appreciation for the teachers and faculty who are working tirelessly to educate children in our area despite the many unique challenges our schools face this year,” said Mike Sherlock, Chief Food & Beverage Officer for Wawa.

The promotion runs from September 8th through September 30th.