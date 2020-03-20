Wawa Makes Changes to Self-Service Coffee

Effective March 20, Wawa is introducing the following temporary changes to our in-store processes:



• Wawa is temporarily adjusting self-service coffee, effective at 5 a.m. on March 20. Moving forward, a Wawa associate will serve coffee to customers.



• Wawa is temporarily suspending all self-service fountain beverages, Icee drinks, cappuccino and iced coffee.



• Wawa will be individually bagging all bakery products for customers.



• In order to remain open safely, Wawa has enhanced our already strict cleaning and quality standards by increasing the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting all touch points and surfaces. Wawa is adjusting store hours and implementing overnight closure between 2-3 am at all locations for additional store cleaning, sanitation and stocking.

