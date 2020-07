A water main break is causing major issues along Roosevelt Boulevard.

The city says it happened around 10 o’clock on Wednesday night near Roosevelt Boulevard and Southampton Road and involves a 16 inch transmission line.

Southbound outer lanes of Roosevelt Blvd closed between Southampton and Woodhaven because of a water main break overnight. Police tell me the break happened near this downed tree. @phl17 #philly #philadelphia pic.twitter.com/zC2nZyRWtr — Khiree Stewart (@khireephl17) July 30, 2020

There are no reports of damage to private property, but the city says two commercial properties are without water.

The water has been shut off.

No word on the cause of the break.

The southbound lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard are closed between Southampton Road and Woodhaven Road.