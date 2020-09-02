Wanted: Poll workers in Philadelphia

Your help is needed to ensure this year’s election process is safe and fair.

Philadelphia city commissioners voted unanimously to provide more money for Election board workers. Workers will now receive $200 and $50 for training.

City officials say there is a shortage of poll workers and this role is essential to the voting process.

The funding was made possible by a $10 million grant from the nonpartisan, nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL).

If you are interested, click HERE to learn more information about the position.