Volunteering Untapped PHL Virtual Event

Volunteering Untapped PHL is hosting its first-ever virtual event with our sister chapters in Baltimore and Chicago.

They’re inviting folks to volunteer and join them via Zoom on Saturday, May 9 at 11 AM EST for a virtual volunteering event in support of local non-profits and organizations across Philadelphia, including the Bethesda Project, the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Not in Philly and Philly Counts 2020.

Allora Buckshon, Co-Founder and Board President, Volunteering Untapped PHL joined us to discus the upcoming virtual volunteer opportunity.