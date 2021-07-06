Volunteer firefighter dies at hospital after fighting blaze

ARDMORE, Pa. (AP) — Officials say a volunteer firefighter died at a hospital after battling a fire in suburban Philadelphia.

The Lower Merion Township fire department said the Penn Wynne/Overbrook Hills fire company responded to the Wynnewood blaze shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Arriving fire crews reported heavy fire and smoke at the structure.

Officials said a mayday was received just after 11 p.m. Sunday, and a rapid intervention crew went in and found volunteer firefighter Sean DeMuynck unresponsive on the third floor. He was taken to Lankenau Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 12:30 a.m. Monday, officials said.