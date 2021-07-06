Volunteer firefighter dies at hospital after fighting blaze

PHL17 Morning News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Penn Wynne Fire Co.

ARDMORE, Pa. (AP) — Officials say a volunteer firefighter died at a hospital after battling a fire in suburban Philadelphia.

The Lower Merion Township fire department said the Penn Wynne/Overbrook Hills fire company responded to the Wynnewood blaze shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Arriving fire crews reported heavy fire and smoke at the structure.

Officials said a mayday was received just after 11 p.m. Sunday, and a rapid intervention crew went in and found volunteer firefighter Sean DeMuynck unresponsive on the third floor. He was taken to Lankenau Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 12:30 a.m. Monday, officials said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Around the Web

More Web Exclusives