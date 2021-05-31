On PHL17 May 30, 2021 at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. we bring viewers a special program – PHL17 Voices Against Violence: Solutions To Safer Communities. Philadelphia is among a number of cities across the country seeing a surge in gun violence. According to data from the City of Philadelphia, there have been over eight-hundred people shot so far in Philadelphia. That includes over one-hundred seventy fatal shooting victims. There have been over two-hundred homicides so far this year – a forty percent increase from last year. Our host Jennifer Lewis-Hall speaks with Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw who has been at the helm of the nation’s fourth largest police department for more than a year. Lewis-Hall also speaks with Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner who is running for a second term as Philadelphia District Attorney. He tells us how personnel from the District Attorney’s office will now take part in a special intelligence unit with police amid efforts to try and reduce gun violence.

Next PHL17’s special program Voices Against Violence: Solutions To Safer Communities – stopping Asian hate here in the Delaware Valley. Our Khiree Stewart introduces us to a woman leading an effort in our area on the ground. Since the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic, reports say the number of hate crimes against Asian-Americans has surged across the country and in Philadelphia. We hear how some members of the Asian community are demanding an end to it.

Then, can an app on your phone help reduce gun violence? PHL17’s Kelsey Fabian takes a look at the local effort. Fabian tells us that as homicide numbers continue to climb in Philadelphia, two local men say they no longer can sit back and watch. We see how the tool they are using to change the City’s trajectory is already in the hands of most residents.

And, in our final segment of PHL17 Voices Against Violence: Solutions To Gun Violence, our Jennifer Lewis-Hall brings us a story about memorializing the victims of gun violence. That’s the mission of a nonprofit called the Philadelphia Obituary Project. A mother who lost a son tells us her story and explains how the organization is helping her family and others to live with unimaginable loss.