Visiting Angels Sending Designated Huggers to Help Seniors

A survey by the University of Michigan shows that more than 70 percent of older Americans say they feel isolated and lonely.

Visiting Angels Senior Care wants to change that by sending "designated huggers" to embrace our local seniors.

Hugs can have real health benefits for everybody.

They can enhance your mood - according to researchers at Carnegie Mellon University, hugs can lighten your mood, even on really bad days.

Hugs can boost your immune system! Researchers from University of Pittsburgh and University of Virginia found that people who had been hugged did not suffer the same symptoms from a cold as those who had not been hugged.

Hugs can even be good for your heart. University of Vienna researchers say that hugging a loved one can reduce high blood pressure.