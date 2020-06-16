Visit Philly Talks State of Tourism in the City

There’s a lot to do in Philly and people can enjoy a bit more of it now that some of the restrictions are being lifted. Joining us to talk about that is Rachel Ferguson from Visit Philadelphia. She says, “In this “yellow” phase, people are venturing out of the house, but still sticking close to home. Fortunately, there’s a lot here for you to discover.” Also, what’s coming for the industry? Rachel says, “2020 will be a hard year for hospitality and tourism locally and globally. We’re determined to do everything we can to help Philly bounce back.”