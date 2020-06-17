Vince Quinn from 94 WIP talks MLB negotiations

A sports-crazy town like Philadelphia loves live sports.

The Philly sports teams have all been out of action since March. Back then, if you asked most fans what sport would be the first to return, many, if not most, would have said baseball.

But that hasn’t been the case.

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have not been able to agree on the amount of games played, or the percentage of money the players would get.

So… no baseball.

Our friend Vince Quinn, who is a talented sports talk show host on Sportsradio 94 WIP and has been heard nationally, joined Nick Foley and Demetria Green to give his thoughts on this saga.

He talks about how awful this makes baseball look, with billionaires and millionaires arguing over money while so many people are struggling. Vince also shares who he feels is more to blame… the players or the owners, and how he thinks this will all play out.

Vince is on Sportsradio 94 WIP every Thursday night from 10PM until 2AM, and you can follow him on Twitter @itsvincequinn.