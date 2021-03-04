Villanova students, others warned about sex assault reports

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Villanova University is warning students, faculty and staff about several reports of sexual assaults on campus. The suburban Philadelphia university said Wednesday that four resident female students reported Monday having been assaulted by a male student in university residence halls. Officials said the complaints ranged from non-consensual sexual touching to non-consensual sexual intercourse.

The university said the male student is no longer on campus as officials investigate.

In a separate report, Bryn Mawr hospital said a female student reported a sexual assault at an unknown location on campus between Friday and Sunday.