Video shows 4 gunmen shoot West Philadelphia crowd during 4th of July party

Philadelphia police are searching for four suspects in a deadly 4th of July shooting. Police say the four men unleashed at least 90 bullets on a crowd gathered for the holiday.

A video clip released by police shows four men get out of a dark colored sedan on Walnut Street between 60th and 61st streets. The men fire into the crowd which was gathered outside the Premiere Bande store along 60th Street. Footage shows the crowd scramble to take cover.

As the gunmen were fleeing some crowd members returned fire. The four suspects got back into the dark colored sedan and drove off.

The shooting left two men dead, a 21-year-old and 23-year-old. A 16-year-old girl was also injured. The 23-year-old victim, Sicarr Johnson was the organizer of the celebration. PHL17 spoke to his father who told us Johnson was the father to a 9-month-old baby.

The Philadelphia Police Department has issued a $20k reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest and conviction.