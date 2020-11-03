Veterans Voices: Navajo Code Talkers

Secret soldiers from the Navajo Nation in Arizona and New Mexico helped in a big way to win World War II. From all across their homeland, hundreds of Native American men volunteered to become ‘Navajo Code Talkers’. Roy Hawthorne and more than 400 fellow Code Talkers volunteered from both sides of the state border inside the Navajo Nation. The idea to use the Navajo language as a communications code in the Pacific theater came from a military man who once lived on the reservation.

Young Navajo men were recruited and to create the code, used common names in their language to describe military terms like battleships, tanks, and — reconnaissance planes. In battles across the pacific, Code Talkers would relay thousands of messages with no errors — and their code would never be broken by the Japanese.