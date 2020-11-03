Veterans Voices: Museum of the American Revolution

Matt Skic is the associate curator of the Museum of the American Revolution in Old City.

The museum is hosting several events to honor veterans. It includes virtual lectures, performances, and even pop up talks featuring veterans from the revolution such as George Fishly.

As you weave your way through the exhibits… you will find artifacts and learn the untold stories of America’s first veterans such as this woman Deborah Sampson.

Did you know that she was probably one of our country’s first *female veterans?

She disguised herself as man to fight in the continental army. And of course you can’t talk about veterans day without thinking about the flag they fought for.