With Valentines Day around the corner, many couples plan romantic getaways to celebrate one another, but if you want to skip the travel time and still have a magical night you can plan a stay-cation right in Philly. Many local hotels are offering Valentine’s Day packages that will have you and your loved one feeling pampered without breaking the bank. Our Sophia Cifuentes went to check out what some of those hotels were preparing.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video