A wedding is among the most meaningful events cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While brides-to-be scramble to come up with alternate plans, vendors are also struggling to have answers for their clients.

Steve Finley started Finley Catering in 1967. Today, the family-run business owns three major venues in Philadelphia: the Crystal Tea Room, Ballroom at the Ben and Union Trust. Since March, Finley Catering has had to move over 225 clients hoping for the perfect wedding day.