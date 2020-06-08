Unmasking Coronavirus Skincare

With mask wearing being the latest necessary fashion statement, many of us are battling the havoc they wreak on our skin. Beauty and Lifestyle Expert, Nicolette Brycki shares advice and uncovers products to help in the care of our skin as we head into spring and summer.

Basic Tips:

1. Cleanse the skin

2. Refresh, balance, restore

3. Lightly moisturize

4. Skip the heavy makeup

-Alpyn Beauty Facial Cleanser. Where to Buy: www.sephora.com. Price: $36

-M-61 Power Glow Peel. Social Media: @m61skincare @bluemercury. Where to Buy: BlueMercury.com. Price: $30 for pack of 10

-Masquelogy 24 K Gold Eye Gels. Social Media: @masqueology. Where to Buy: www.masquelogy.com. Price: $3

-Good Janes H20 My God Moisturizer. Social Media: @goodjanesbeauty. Where to Buy: www.goodjanes.com. Price: $42.

-Suntegrity Sunscreen. Social Media: @suntegrity. Where to Buy: suntegrityskincare.com, Amazon.com, Nordstrom.com, Macys.com, Credo Beauty. Price: $45