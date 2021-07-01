Unlikely haven for fresh seafood going strong in Delaware County

The Original Clam Tavern in the middle of Delaware County might not be the first place you think of when it comes to fresh seafood but owner Tony Blanche is betting that if you visit once, you’ll think about it again.

“It was always my dream to have the clam tavern. I worked here a s a kid in high school and it was always my dream,” said Blanche.

The onetime corporate employee worked at the iconic restaurant as a teen shucking clams and in 2005 came full circle after purchasing the spot.

“When you walk in the front door you’re like family,” added Blanche. “You walk in it’s a warm, comfortable feeling, we’re here to take care of for you for that time that you’re here in our establishment.”